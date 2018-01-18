WAEC Examiners Remanded

By Jane B. Mansaray.



High Court Judge, Justice Ernest Gooding yesterday remanded two West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) Examiners Mohamed P. Konneh (a Senior Teacher at the Ansarul Islamic Secondary School in Kenema) and Sahr Mani of Government Technical Secondary School in Freetown on allegation of corruption offence.

In his evidence in court, the first Prosecution Witness, Mohamed Tomboyeke, an Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) investigating officer attached to ACC HQ in Freetown, told the court, that he recognizes and knows the accused persons in relation to the court matter that was assigned to him for investigation.

During the course of the investigation, Mr. Tomboyeke said he came across (WAEC) script with the subject Mathematics allocated to the second accused, Sahr Mani and a West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSE) answer booklets bearing a candidate name, Amie Fayia.

He later obtained a voluntary caution statement from both accused persons separately.

In the caution statement that was read in court by ACC prosecutor, Lawyer E.K. Amara, a confessional statement was made by the second accused, Sahr Mani who admitted to the allegation put to him to be true and correct.

The second accused recalled meeting with the first accused Mohamed P. Konneh in a meeting held at the United Christian Church (UCC) for (WAEC) examiners.

After the meeting, (WAEC) question and answer papers were handed over to him (second) accused for marking that led the first accused to visit him at his residence in Freetown.

On the third visit, the first accused went along with a young lady and a cash of one hundred and eighty thousand Leones to assist a candidate whose answer booklet was with the second accused.

The two accused persons, Mohamed P. Konneh a resident of No.77 Dama Road, Kenema in the Eastern Region of Sierra Leone and Sahr Mani of No. 66 Sir Samuel Lewis Road in Freetown were standing trial on five counts related corruption indictment ranging from conspiracy to commit a corruption offence, abuse of office, soliciting an advantage to accepting an advantage contrary to the Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) Act No.12 of 2008.

According to the particulars of indictment, the accused persons on diverse dates between the 12th April 2017 and 18th June 2017 in Freetown conspired together and with other persons unknown to improperly confer an advantage on one Amie Fayia.

On the particulars on abuse of office, the first accused person, Mohamed P. Konneh on diverse dates between the 12th April and 15th June 2017 in Freetown abused his office of General Mathematics Examiner of the West African Examination Council (WACE) for the West African Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) to wit improperly conferring an advantage on a (WASSCE) candidate with index number 6010612066, by improperly allowing her to re-sit the subject General Mathematics Paper 2.

The second accused person who also being a General Mathematics Examiner of (WACE) for (WASSCE) on the said date in Freetown abused his office to wit improperly conferring an advantage on the above named candidate to re-sit.

Mr. Mohamed P. Konneh is again alleged to have solicited an advantage to wit the sum of two hundred and fifty thousand Leones purportedly as payment for the said candidate to re-sit General Mathematics Paper 2 thereby conferring advantage on her.

While the second accused, Sahr Mani is alleged to have accepted an advantage to wit the said sum purportedly as payment for the same.

Several documents including the accused person’s statements and (WAEC) materials were produced and tendered in court as exhibits.

The matter continues.