By Joseph Milton Lebbie.



The Local Unit Commander of the Rutile Police Division, Superintendent Eric Musa, has confirmed that a warrant of arrest has been prepared for Gassimu Gbawuya, the man spearheading the movement to dethrone the Paramount Chief of Lower Banta Chiefdom, John Jibao Russell Nyaama.

In an interview with Global Times in his office in Moriba Town, the Local Unit Commander said he ordered his officers to prepare a warrant of arrest for Gassimu Gbawuya for his persistent refusal to respond to the Police.

LUC Musa informed this press that he personally invited Mr. Gbawuya to come to the police station at Moriba Town to respond to questions relating to his alleged convening of public meetings without the knowledge and consent of the police but that the man never turned up and all efforts by police officers to track him down have so far proved futile as he is reported to be on the run.

LUC Musa pointed out that the public meetings convened by Mr. Gbawuya without the knowledge and consent of the police is not only a gross violation of the law but also a recipe for unrest in the Lower Banta Chiefdom and the Sierra Rutile Division in general, especially when he has openly identified himself as leader of an aggrieved group trying to unseat the Paramount Chief.

The police chief made it abundantly clear that it is a serious security threat for such a man as Gbawuya to be holding public meetings here and there without informing and seeking the permission of the police, concluding that on several occasions he had raided those meetings to get hold of Gbawuya but to no avail, so, he was left with no alternative but to order a warrant of arrest for Gbawuya.