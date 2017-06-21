“We Transform The Lives Of Girls & Give Them Hope’’ Says WICM Director

By Abdul Hassan Fackie.



The National Director of the Women in Crisis Movement (WICM), Mrs. Juliana Konte, has said that their main objectives are to transform the lives of vulnerable women and girls, give them life skills and give them hope by creating for them equal access to education, health care services and information on sexual reproductive health rights, gender and gender based violence issues.

Addressing graduands, families, relatives, friends and well-wishers at the graduation ceremony for the first batch of beneficiaries under the long term skills training for the Global Fund SAP Projects through the National Aids Secretariat (NAS), at the Jamil Sahid Mohamed Complex at Kissy Dock Yard on Saturday, 17th June, 2017, she stated paid special tribute to the Global Fund for the support they have given her organisation to train and transform the lives of the girls and young women that were graduating in Tailoring, Hair Dressing and Catering.

She revealed that since the formation of the organisation sometime in 1997 they have trained and empowered thousands of girls and young women who would have otherwise been engaged in antisocial activities.

She revealed that they were graduating seventy girls while another batch of thirty will be graduating on Koidu, Kono on Tuesday, 20th. June, 2017. She disclosed that in September they will enroll and train another batch of two hundred girls and young women under the project.

She further revealed that they now have branches in Goderich, Adonkia, Kailahun, Kono, Pujehun, Bo, Bonthe, and Port Loko and they were poised to expand further in the country and in the West Africa sub-region.

She maintained that Global Fund was doing a very wonderful work in the country and appealed for more support so that they can do more. She also paid tribute to their donor partners, namely, Action Aid, Christian Aid, the World Health Organisation (WHO, the United Nations Fund for Population Activities (UNFPA), the United Nations Aids (UNAIDS) and the National Aids Secretariat (NAS) for their support, and to the collaborative training partners, Youth Development Movement (YDM), Conforti, Daughters, Conyaa and Initiative for Women’s Empowerment.

In their statements, the Programme Manager of Daughters, Mr. Ibrahim Sillah, stated that the skills the girls have been given will last them for live and place them to positively impact hundreds of thousands of lives, while Mr. KemohMansaray of the National Aids Secretariat (NAS) reiterated their commitment to fight the HIV/AIDS scourge, and while calling on them to incorporate HIV/AIDS in their training, he promised that they will continue to support the Women in Crisis Movement (WICM).