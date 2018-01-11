We Welcome The Appointment Of Dr. Juldeh Jalloh!

By Sorie Fofana.



As was widely speculated, Brig. (Rtd) Julius Maada Bio yesterday, appointed Dr. Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh as his Running Mate and Vice-Presidential candidate for the March 7, 2018 Presidential election.

Dr. Juldeh Jalloh was born and bred in Sierra Leone. His parents were also born and bred in Sierra Leone. His father was a Fullah and his mother a Temne, all from the Port Loko district. Dr. Juldeh Jalloh is a blue-blooded Sierra Leonean with no dual nationality.

The 47-year-old SLPP Vice-Presidential candidate is married and registered with the party since 2002 as a Distinguished Grand Chief Patron. He is a registered voter in Sierra Leone and has voted in previous general elections.

Dr. Jalloh brings with him a wealth of experience and proven track record spanning over fifteen years in both national and international service. He is a graduate of Fourah Bay College, University of Sierra Leone, where he obtained a BA Degree; and an M.Sc in Political Science from the University of Ibadan and a PhD from the University of Bordeaux in France.

Dr. Jalloh is a devout Muslim, born in the Kono district of parents who hailed from Port Loko district: a Temne mother from Kalangba, Lokomasama Chiefdom, a Fullah father from Kafu Bullom Chiefdom. Dr. Jalloh is married to Fatou Banel Jalloh.

We join party stalwarts, supporters and members to whole heartedly welcome the appointment of Dr. Juldeh Jalloh as the SLPP Vice-Presidential candidate.

We wish both Brig. (Rtd) Julius Maada Bio and his Running Mate good luck and victory in the March 2018 Presidential election.

Bravo to Juldeh, the Number One!