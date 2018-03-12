“We Will Form The Next Gov’t” Says Dr. Alie Kabba

The Campaign Chairman of the main opposition Sierra Leone Peoples Party (SLPP), Dr. Alie Kabba, has informed pressmen at a well-attended press conference held at the Bintumani Hotel in Freetown that as far as their collation of results in their tally center has progressed, they are confident of winning on first ballot despite accusing the ruling All Peoples Congress (APC) of trying to manipulate the outcome of the Presidential election results.

Dr. Alie Kabba was updating members of the press on the March 7th electioneering process and blamed the Sierra Leone Police (SLP) for behaving unlawfully when they tried to invade the office of the opposition Presidential Candidate Brig. (Rtd) Julius Maada Bio without a search warrant that would have given them access to carry out their search.

“But for the timely intervention of both the former Presidents of Ghana and Nigeria, John Dramani Mahama and Goodluck Jonathan it would have been a different situation,” Alie Kabba said.

The SLPP Campaign Chairman named the Western Area Commissioner, Miatta French as a key agent in trying to rig the Presidential election results in favour of the APC party as she was instructing staffers of NEC to impute the wrong data.

He called on the leadership of the National Electoral Commission (NEC) to speedily act on what he termed as legitimate concern although he was quick to acknowledge the enormous task NEC is presently faced with.

Dr. Kabba also questioned the independence of the Independent Radio Network (IRN), because according to him, they are giving undue advantage to the ruling government, while disallowing the opposition SLPP to make their case. He called on the leadership of the IRN to give open space to all political parties.

“What the APC is doing in the last 48hrs is a clear demonstration that they are losing the legitimacy of the people and this is also a demonstration of change,” he averred, noting that they are putting an end to the ten years of APC misrule.

Dr. Alie Kabba said his SLPP party trained 23, 000 Polling Agents to monitor polling centers across the country.