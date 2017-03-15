What Does Tam-Baryoh Want?

By Emmanuel Aiah Senessie………………………………

Dr. David Tam-Baryoh is a household name in Sierra Leone, mostly because of his“Good Governance” popular radio programme called Monologue. In fact the programme has become so popular that most people prefer to call the presenter “Mr. Monologue”. Recently Mr. Monologue said in two or three of his programmes that he would be going into politics. It looked like a joke the first time he said it. But after saying it over threeor four times it is no longer a joke.

So Dr. David Tam-Baryoh is going into politics in 2018. Those who are very close to him will tell you that this is a fact. The Doctor has made up his mind. After discussing and editing serious national issues on newspaper pages and on the airwaves for almost twenty five years, he has decided that he cannot achieve much for the people behind the microphone and the pen. He now wants toengage into something that will make a direct impact on the lives of Sierra Leoneans.

And the Doctor thinks politics is the best way to do this, if we look at politics as“the authoritative allocation of scarce resources within a nation state.” He wants tobe part of the allocation of Sierra Leone’s scarce resources.

Many people who have heard about the Doctor’s political intentions for 2018 areasking questions, and for which they want answers. One of these questions, and avery pertinent one at that, is: in what capacity does the Doctor want to contest?

Does he want to become the District Council Chairman for Kono or does he want to enter Parliament in his home Constituency? No one knows for sure yet. TheDoctor has not yet come out plainly on this. There is another question, perhapsmore serious than the first two: does Doctor Tam-Baryoh want to become President of Sierra Leone? The thought alone of seeing Doctor David Tam-Baryoh contesting as a Presidentialcandidate will make many people stagger. Will this critical journalist who hascondemned corruption in every form be allowed to contest the 2018 elections as apresidential candidate? Supposing he wins (and he has a lot of chances to win),what will happen to those who think that Sierra Leone is their personal gold-mine?

But the most important of all the questions people are asking is this: Which political party is ready to put forward Doctor David Tam-Baryoh as its Presidential candidate? It is very likely that only the smaller parties will do it because this stormy petrel has, on account of the grassroots-peasants, quarreled with almost all the politicians in the two main politicalparties; the Sierra Leone Peoples Party and the All People Congress. But politicsbeing what it is, one should not rule this out yet. Politics is not an exact science,because it deals with human behaviour which is characterized by unpredictability.

So it is possible that one of the two major parties will select Doctor David Tam-Baryoh as their Presidential candidate. That is the paradox of politics. It has neitherfriends nor enemies, but only interests.

So in whose interest will it be to select Dr David Tam-Baryoh as its Presidential candidate for the 2018 elections? Perhaps we will only have an answer to this question by the end of April 2017.

If Dr. David Tam-Baryoh becomes the presidential candidate of any of the political parties, what will be his unique selling point? What are the qualities that will makehim a winnable candidate? This is the issue the electorate will obviously look atbefore they vote for him. They will not vote for him because he has a Phd and regarded as highly educated, orbecause he has been practising as a journalist for twenty five years. What are thequalities that people see in Mr. Monologue that will make them vote for him?

Number One, Visibility. By visibility we mean being in the public eye for over asustained period on issues that are of relevance to the wellbeing of the people. Soon the side of visibility, Dr. David Tam-Baryoh will definitely score high marks.For he has been in the public eye in this country for almost twenty five years informing the people, advocating for their wellbeing, exposing corruption in high places andfighting injustice especially on behalf of the proverbial common man. In factpeople have heard the name and they are in love with it. The name Tam-Baryoh is a household name in Sierra Leone.

Number Two, Believability. Believability is the quality of being believed or beingtrustworthy. In the area of information gathering and dissemination, Dr. David Tam-Baryoh has been believable, credible and trustworthy. That is why people do not get tiredlistening to Monologue on Saturdays for they know that whatever information hegives out is reliable. He has never attempted to gloss over inconvenient facts, evenif it has to do with his home District of Kono. For this, he has stepped on many soretoes and the common man loves him for that. He has been the voice of thevoiceless.

Number Three, Humility. Those of us who have been close to Dr. David Tam-Baryoh know him as a man who has the gift of humility. With all his enviableachievements, he is not arrogant, high handed, or desirous to attract the attention ofthe public in a self-aggrandizing way. He has sat in public places without manypeople knowing who he is, until he has left. He loves it that way. So we wonderhow he will manage this aspect of his character when he gets thrown into thelimelight of politics where the vuvuzelas will be continually singing his praises.

Tam-Baryoh, if he gets to become President of this country, on whichever politicalplatform, will be a new broom inSierra Leone politics. And as they say, a newbroom sweeps clean. Without any stain yet on his character, will he deliver thegoods so that those who have put their hope in him will not be disappointed? Orwill he get messed up by the old politicians who will descend on him like vultureson carrion, thereby forcing him to become another of the tribe of politicians?

Only time will tell.