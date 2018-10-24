Why Board Chairmen Need To Be Properly Remunerated

By a former Board Chairman at Sierratel.

Some companies and parastatals are 100% owned by the Government of Sierra Leone. Members of the Board of Directors are normally appointed by the Government in order to represent and protect their interests.

Members of the Board of Directors are normally expected to ensure that there is a profitable return on Government’s investments by way of developing policies for the effective and efficient management of companies and parastatals.

The case for Board Chairmen/Chairpersons to be properly remunerated cannot be overemphasized. If Board Chairmen/Chairpersons are not properly remunerated, they will be compelled to seek financial assistance from Managing Directors, Chief Executive Officers, Director Generals, General Managers etc. This is not good for the efficient management of Government owned companies and parastatals.

If the Board of Directors become financially dependent on Managing Directors or Chief Executive Officers, it is obvious that they will become answerable to them and even take instructions from them.

In order to avoid Board of Directors taking instructions from Managing Directors or CEOs, the Government needs to properly remunerate them. The Board of Directors should not be left at the mercy of Managing Directors or Chief Executive Officers to determine their monthly salaries and other allowances. This has to be done either by the Government or the Board members themselves

Chairmen or Chairpersons of Board of Directors need to have a separate Board Secretariat with a Secretary and a Personal Assistant for the effective and smooth running of Board activities.

The MD’s Secretary should not be the one doing Secretariat duties for the Board. The Board should have an independent Secretary who does not take instruction from the MD or the CEO.

The MDs or CEOs should not have any role in the appointments of Directors of Finance, Internal Auditor(s) and even External Auditors.

These personnel should be recruited by the Board. They should not be in office at the behest of the Managing Directors or Chief Executive Officers to avoid being compromised.

The Government should consider giving Board of Directors the authority and free hand to perform their duties. Political interference in the management of companies and parastatals will lead to the collapse of successful companies and parastatals.

I return to the issue of the day, Board of Directors must be properly remunerated. Thank you!