Why Dr. Sarah Bendu Was Hounded Out

It emerged during the holiday period that, the Executive Director of SLRSA (Sierra Leone Road Safety Authority), Dr. Sarah F. Bendu was hounded out of office and sent on leave because she refused to sign a Concession Agreement between the Sierra Leone Road Safety Authority and Autospect (SL) Limited of 30 Siaka Stevens Street, Freetown.

The Concession Agreement was meant to remove SLRSA’s core functions from the Authority and hand them over to a private company. The core functions of SLRSA relating to the implementation of the development, operation and implementation of Vehicle Inspection Stations (VIS) and systems, the development of Vehicle Registration Cards (VRC), windshield stickers and Secure Registration Plates (SP) system as well as the automation of the related processes will be transferred to Autospec under a Built-Operate-and-Transfer (BOT) basis. Autospect (SL) Limited is represented in this backdoor deal by its Chairman, Muhieddine Itani.

Since this Concession Agreement was not even debated in Parliament because, the Minister of Transport and Aviation, Leonard Balogun Koroma waited for the last day of the dissolution of Parliament (7th December, 2017) before taken the Bill to Parliament, the uncompromising Executive Director of SLRSA, Dr. Sarah Bendu refused to sign it.

In connivance with the Board Chairman of SLRSA, the Transport Minister used the Police to forcefully remove the Executive Director from her office under Police escort and was quickly replaced by her deputy, Mrs. Memunatu Koroma, the wife of one of the younger brothers of His Excellency President Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma.

Read in subsequent editions how this Concession Agreement is bad for Sierra Leone and bad for the people of Sierra Leone.