Why God Permitted The Landslide

By Rev. S.M. Williams.



To antithesis is due the naming of Sugar Loaf. It proved not to be sugary after all. Why, Oh, why oh Lord!

On December 26, 2004 the most devastating earthquake in 50 years caused the largest tidal wave (tsunami) in more than 100 years along the coastal areas of the Indian Ocean leaving an estimated 800,000 dead and 5 million homeless.

In 1991. 131,000 died when a cyclone ravaged Bangladeshi. We are not alone in this occurrence of national disasters. The difference here is that ours was preventable and therefore we are guilty as charged with negligence. It was politicized if you will. A motley of the poorest of the poor and the gentry lived check by jowl.

The only remote warning that an event of such magnitude was the international warning that Sierra Leone is one of the three most vulnerable countries to climate change in the whole wide world of over 190 countries. It’s scary but not to the powers that be. They even deem themselves immune to natural laws dazed by power. Religious people especially Christians would have expected some prophecy about the landslide that would have caused the affected people to vacate the area. It didn’t come. That omission has set some Christians thinking whether prophecies of old have come to an end. The total failure of prediction was most disappointing.

It would serve the propaganda purposes of the government very well if we blame predestination for the event. One predestinarian Rene Descartes wrote: “That God has foreordained is self-evident”. If this thought is accepted then the fate of all those who died or were affected in one way or the other was inevitable.

Shakespeare wrote in Hamlet: “There is a divinity that shapes our ends, rough-hew them how we will”, This myriad-minded bard also subscribes to the fatalist view of life. Other schools of thought say that man is master of his destiny and a free moral agent. Therefore he should not be blaming fate for his actions.

But we need to know a little more of the attributes of God before concluding about his role in this tragedy. He is both immanent and transcendent. God is not primus inter pares but absolute.

He is supra-rational. The essence of God cannot be known. Even with the tragedy we know that God is love. And we also say in our churches that God is good all the time. Some Christians would wonder whether the disaster time was not part of time. A trinity of causes——-God, the Devil or superstition are being blamed for this tragedy. It could be an enigma wrapped up in a mystery. If the occurrence is in fulfillment of the biblical saying that the righteous shall suffer with the wicked then it is rather surreal.

No explanation can easily explain why an all-night service congregation can all be swept away in the deluge. Were there no righteous ones among them who could have been spared? Can thou by searching find out God? His ways are past finding out. He is inscrutable.

HUMAN SUFFERING

While believers know that there is a God of love they would naturally be wondering what is his role in such tragedies like the one in question? Why did he not prevent it?

Why is there such human suffering all around the globe? To say that God permits suffering is skewed theology. In fact the question of God “permitting” suffering does not arise. You may ask: How can we be sure that God really cares about us?

Let it be admitted that there is no complete answer to the question of evil when we believe there is a God of love. The African who lives his life in constant fear of spirits believes in many gods who are malevolent. To him therefore there is no problem of this kind; he might resignedly conclude as Gloster expresses it in “King Lear”

“As flies to wanton boys, are we to the gods: they kill us for their sport” It would be no exaggeration to claim that it is suffering most of all which has led most people to believe in God. In some mysterious way, it has not destroyed but strengthened faith.

We turn to the words of Jesus and we find there a full acknowledgement of the fact that this is a world of suffering that, there will be a constant strife and tension between the forces of good and evil in the world, and that these have their issues in pain. And no one knew the mind of God as did God’s son. These are among his pronouncements on the subject.

To be a real Christian then does not mean an escape from suffering.