Why President Koroma Did Not Go To New York

President Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma will not be attending this year’s United Nations General Assembly in New York because of pressing issues at home, according to Presidential Spokesman, Abdulai Bayraytay.

According to Mr. Bayraytay, the Sierra Leone delegation which has already arrived in New York is headed by the country’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Dr. Samura Kamara.

Mr. Bayraytay who is also part of the government delegation told the Global Times that, the President decided to stay home in order to be able to provide the required leadership in the country’s response to emergency issues.

The Presidential Spokesman said that, to be able to attend every important fringe meetings at the UN General Assembly, Sierra Leone’s Ambassador to Ethiopia, Keh Kamara and the Deputy Minister II in the Ministry of Health and Sanitation, Madam Madina Rahman are parts of the government delegation.