Why Tourism Minister Resigned

The Minister of Tourism and Cultural Affairs, Peter Bayuku Conteh yesterday resigned from the Cabinet on health grounds. According to Abdulai Bayraytay of the Ministry of Information and Communications, the Minister’s resignation was accepted by the President.

President Ernest Bai Koroma thanked Mr. Conteh for his service to the nation and wished him well. Mr. Bayuku Conteh served a s District Council Chairman of the Koinadugu District Council before he was appointed Minister of Tourism and Cultural Affairs.

The former Tourism Minister is expected to return to Italy, where he studied and worked for a year long time, according to a family spokesman.

Meanwhile, President Ernest Bai Koroma has nominated Oluniyi Robin-Coker as Chairman of the Board of Directors of SLEIPA. Mr. Robin-Coker was sacked as Minister of Energy, early this year.