WIMSAL Congratulates President Bio

A cross section of the national executive of WIMSAL (Women In the Media-Sierra Leone) led by their President, Madam Tiana Alpha has called on the Minister of Information and Communications, Mohamed Rahman Swarray (Rado) to congratulate President Julius Maada Bio for appointing 30% of women on the IMC Board of Commission.

The President of WIMSAL, Madam Tiana Alpha thanked President Bio for the appointments and urged him to do more to empower women.

The Minister of Information and Communications, Mohamed Rado Swarray assured them that President Bio is committed to mainstreaming and empowering more women as he believes fervently in women’s empowerment.