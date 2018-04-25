“Witch-Hunt @ SLRTC” Says Deputy GM

By Lansana Fofanah.

The Management of the Sierra Leone Road Transport Corporation (SLRTC) has described the corruption allegation making the rounds in some local tabloids as a calculated plot aimed at eliminating senior figures at the corporation.

Making reference to a circulated letter been sent to various Ministries, Departments Agencies, which was drafted by unknown aggrieved staff members of the corporation, the Management said that the person of Joseph Baindu who authored the letter has never been employed by the corporation either on temporal or contract basis.

According to the Deputy General Manager, Emmanuel Tarawally there are some junior staff members who are bent on tarnishing the good image of the corporation.

“Since President Bio was duly elected as the new President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, there has been serious campaign with the hope that, President Bio will sack senior figures at the corporation.

As far as I know, we have been working in the best interest of Sierra Leone and His Excellency President Bio being a man of discipline, did not take power to witch hunt anybody”, he said.

Responding to the alleged misappropriation of the sum of Three Billion, One Hundred and Twenty Two million Leones, the Deputy General Manager said that, when the 100 Buses were bought by the government, a budget was allocated which has to do with the clearing of the vehicles through the Sierra Leone National Shipping Company, insuring them with Reliance Insurance Trust Corporation, licensing them through the Sierra Leone Road Safety Authority, fuelling the vehicles and the administrative cost to kick start the operation.

He said that the said amount (Le 3,122,000,000) was paid to the various entities’ bank accounts instead of the SLRTC, but it has been misunderstood by some members of the public that this amount has been misused by the corporation.

When asked how many buses are currently in good running order, Mr. Tarawally said that, eighty buses are currently plying different routes in the country contrary to what was reported and the remaining ones undergoing routine maintenance.

Mr. Tarawally said that, this matter has been sent to the Anti Corruption Commission for investigation, and they found nothing against the corporation.

Mr. Tarawally said that, since the country is undergoing a leadership transition, nothing will be divulged for now as some new ministers are yet to be appointed and approved.