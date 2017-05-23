Workers Placed Under Siege… War Widows Attack NaCSA

By Joseph Milton Lebbie……………………………………

Apparently aggrieved war widows yesterday stormed the national head office of the National Commission for Social Action (NaCSA) along Charlotte Street in Freetown, demanding backlog payments due to them for several years.

The war widows blockaded the main entrance of the building, preventing the entrance and exit of members of staff putting those staff in the office into what resembles a temporal state of siege.

The overtly desperate widows complained that NaCSA registered them since 2009 for payment recommended for them by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) but that since then, NaCSA has been giving them a series of empty promises and that the situation has now become unbearable.

Chairperson of the War Affected Widows in Sierra Leone, Margaret Carew, lamented that government has been very insensitive to their sufferings even though they know quite well that their husbands were killed during the decade long civil war.

Madam Carew recalled that since they were registered in 2009 they have received payment of three hundred thousand Leones (Le 300,000) each only once, further recalling that they were verified in 2016 but since then they have not received a single cent from government.

When contacted, the Director of Reparations at NaCSA, Obi Buya-Kamara, agreed that government owes the widows payments recommended by the TRC but that government has not been paying the monies.

He explained that the UN was supporting the widows but ceased in 2013 when government took over their support.

Since then, he went on, government has only paid ten Billion Leones, 6 Billion Leones in 2016 and 4 Billion Leones was used to settle other categories of war affected people like the amputees, the severely war wounded and the child orphans, adding that government is now working on settling the war widows and victims of sexual violence, the last two categories of war affected people.

The Director pointed out that the delay in the payment of the war widows could not be unconnected to the financial difficulties government is going through but called on them to be patient as NaCSA is doing all in its power to prevail on government to pay them through the Sierra Leone commercial Bank.