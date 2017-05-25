World Bank Hosts Development Forum

By S. U. Thoronka…………………………….

The World Bank Country Manager in Sierra Leone, Parminder Brar, has in a press conference held yesterday at the Bank’s Conference Hall, informed a cross section of media practitioners that Sierra Leone will play host to a Development Finance Forum which is scheduled to take place at the Bintumani Conference Hall on Monday 29th May 2017.

He said similar forums would be organized in Accra and Abidjan in the last week of May in a bid to unlock opportunities for private investment.

According to Parminder Brar, the Development Finance Forum aims to bring together the stakeholders that can change the risk-return landscape in the least developed countries, and also aims to contribute to a timely development of a pipeline of projects and programs by offering a pre-investment platform for the public and private sector to explore market-building alliances and opportunities in Sierra Leone, he affirmed.

The World Bank Country Manager noted among other things that the event comes at the appropriate time for Sierra Leone, adding that with its wealth of natural resources and deep-rooted culture of entrepreneurship, the country has many opportunities for business and private investors in particular in job generating ventures.

He opined that much closer collaboration between the public and private sectors can utilize approaches and instruments that can release untapped private finance for investment in key growth areas, such as energy, tourism, fisheries and agribusiness.

Mr. Brar was of the view that concerted efforts by the public and private sectors have the potential to create jobs and reduce income inequality and can also help release the potential of Sierra Leone to contribute significantly to sustained economic growth and enhanced food and energy security.

He maintained that the Development Finance Forum in Sierra Leone would be action oriented and focuses on how business and entrepreneurs tap into opportunities where they exist and how local players would work together to create opportunities that could help draw investors into the economy of Sierra Leone. He said as part of the International Development Agency (IDA18) replenishment, a US$2.5 Private Sector Window (PSW) has been created to mobilize private sector investment in IDA countries only, with a focus on fragile and conflict affected states including Sierra Leone.