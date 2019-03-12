Youth Affairs PS Appears Before COI

By Josephine K. Tarawaellie.



The former Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Youth Affairs, Adekali Samura yesterday appeared before Justice Biobele Georgewill at Commission Room No.1.

In his testimony, he said when he became Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Youth Affairs on the 25th May, 2014 he served for only three years. He said he worked with Mr. Bai Mahmoud Bangura and Alimamy Kamara as Ministers in the Ministry.

The witness disclosed that at the time when he was in office, he was the Chairman of the Procurement Committee, Vote Controller and Head of Administration of the Ministry. He mentioned that most financial transactions were passed through him.

He further said that when he was the Permanent Secretary a request was made to him for funds. He said there were five accounts operating during his time in office.

He said he was signatory to the account, the Project Managers, Directors and Financial Officers.

He also disclosed that most time when requests were made to him, he passed them over to the Minister for approval

He also mentioned that mostly the Minister approved funds upon his submission of requests. He said as a Permanent Secretary no withdrawals were made without his knowledge. As a vote controller, its means he authorizes or approves all payments. All approvals and authorizations are done by vote controllers.