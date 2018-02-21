Youth Killed In Political Argument

By Alhaji Saidu Kamara.



As the 7 March 2018 general election is fast approaching, residents within the Western Area, especially in Waterloo have expressed grave concern over the indiscriminate killing of innocent citizens.

The Waterloo Police Division is currently investigating a case of political argument involving 23-year-old Samuel Ahmed Kanu.

According to Police sources in Waterloo who spoke to the Global Times over the weekend, the two youths were involved in a political argument which emanated from the recent Presidential Debate held at the Bintumani Hotel.

The Police cannot ascertain as to what actually led to the argument which culminated into the stabbing of 23-year-old Gibrilla Kargbo in the stomach causing the exposure of his intestines.

He was quickly conveyed to the nearest Health Centre, but unfortunately he gave up the ghost on his way to the hospital.

Samuel Kanu is presently helping the Police in their investigations. The Police are also investigating a case of a missing boy, Abu Bakarr Fofana.

According to Police sources, Abu Bakarr Fofana with his colleagues went on a farming spree, but failed to return home over the past five days.

All efforts to trace him including a combine team of police and family friends proved futile. Two of his colleagues are helping the police in the investigations.

It is also alleged that seven suspects in the missing case of Abu Bakarr Fofana and five suspects relating to the latter case have escaped from Police custody. The officers on duty are helping in the investigations.