Youth Minister Excels In Liberia

The Minister of Youth Affairs, Mohamed Orman Bangura is making waves in Liberia’s capital, Monrovia where he’s on an official mission as the keynote speaker at the Annual Youth Education and Empowerment Summit. The summit brings together young people from over thirty African countries and around the world to discuss and develop a plan of action to address the issues of young people in Africa.

In his keynote speech, Minister Orman Bangura reminded the youth that they already have enormous power-they are the youngest generation in history and are already in the forefront of positively influencing their communities.

He told the inspiring story of HE President Julius Maada Bio-one of Africa’s youngest leaders who’s leading by example. “President Bio chose to answer the call of service as a young man when he forfeited his entrance into the university to enlist in the National Army. He bucked a trend when he handed over power to a democratically elected government and set our country on the path to development.” Minister Orman Bangura said amid a thunderous applause. He said the President has come full circle and he now leads a democratically elected government dominated by young dynamic individuals.

Minister Bangura also spoke of his own inspiring story and how by sheer determination he’s made it to where he is today as the youngest Cabinet Minister in the government.“I paid my way though primary and secondary schools, I pushed myself and achieved my dreams. I’m now committed to giving every young person in Sierra Leone the chance to make their dreams come true. If I can do it, you all can do it as well”.

Following the opening ceremony, the Minister was invited to the seat of power in Liberia to have an audience with H.E President George Manneh Opong Weah of Liberia. The Minister joined his colleague Youth Minister in Liberia for a special working lunch with the Liberian leader. President Weah and the Charismatic young Minister discussed the need for a Manor River Youth Empowerment Initiative and they promised to work together to make their collective dream a reality.

The Honorable Minister capped a busy and impressive day by having an audience with the Liberian football national team players, the Lone Stars. The players were thrilled to pose for pictures with this proud son of Sierra Leone.