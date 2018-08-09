Youth Minister Impersonated

By Jane B. Mansaray.



One Rashid Momoh, a Sierra Leonean citizen and a youth has been arrested and charged to court by the Sierra Leone Police Force for allegedly impersonating the Minister of Youth Affairs, Mr. Mohamed Orman Bangura.

The accused person, Rashid Momoh yesterday appeared before Magistrate Santigie Bangura of Freetown Magistrate Court No. on a preliminary investigation of three counts ranging from conspiracy to forgery contrary to law.

According to the particulars of offence, the accused on 10th July 2018 at the Sierra Fisheries Company, Kissy Dock Yard in Freetown conspired together with other persons unknown with intent to defraud the said fishing company by presenting a forged complementary card bearing the name of the Honorable Minister of Youth Affairs to the General Manager of the above named fishing company, Madam Fadia Mohammed, that he (accused) was sent to collect some fish and money on behalf of the Minister knowing same to be false.

The accused person is also alleged to have uttered and forged certain documents using the personality of the Minister to defraud the Sierra Fisheries Company Limited in Freetown.

The accused was refused bail and the matter continues next week.

NASSIT Impersonators Remanded

By Fatmata Gbla

Three alleged fraudsters of the National Social Security and Insurance Trust (NASSIT) have been arrested and charged to court for falsely misrepresenting a senior staff at the Trust named Director Koroma.

The three accused persons including Mohamed Osman Sesay, Lamin Sorie Sesay and Francis Gadd were yesterday arraigned before Magistrate Santigie Bangura on thirteen counts ranging from conspiracy to defraud, obtaining goods on forged document, obtaining goods by means of false pretence to uttering forged document contrary to law.

The particulars of offence state that, the accused persons on diverse dates in May 2018 with intent to defraud, conspired together with other persons unknown by falsely pretending that NASSIT has been tasked to contribute in the preparation of the May 12th 2018 inauguration ceremony of President Julius Maada Bio, and in effect that the accused persons would issue cheques for the purchase of food items to be collected by assigned (NASSIT) Staff.

The accused persons also went to No. 32 Wilkinson Road, Freeze Land Shop in Freetown and pretended with intent to defraud and obtained from one Karan Khatri fifty nine cartons of chicken legs valued at six Million seven hundred and sixty five thousand Leones, forty Cartons of sausage valued three Million six hundred thousand Leones thirty Carton of gizzard valued four Million two hundred thousand Leones, one Carton of fresh milk and other assorted food items worth Millions of Leones by virtue of a forged document to with one (NASSIT) requisition proforma dated 7th May 2018 knowing same to be forged.

One Rokel Commercial Bank cheque with serial number 1070073 dated 7th May 2018 for the sum of fourteen Million six hundred and fifty thousand Leones was issued by the accused persons in the name of Freeze Land Shop knowing same to be false.

The accused persons have been remanded at the Pademba Road Male Correctional Centre awaiting hearing.

The matter was adjourned to the 13th August 2018.