Youth Minister Uncovers Massive Corruption

By Lansana Fofanah.

The Minister of Youth Affairs, Mohamed Or’Man Bangura yesterday informed media practitioners that the previous youth administrators under the All People’s Congress party regime embezzled Billions of Leones of donor funds meant for the Ministry.

Giving an update on the status of the Ministry at the Ministry’s Conference Hall at the National Stadium Hostel, the Minister said that an internal audit instituted by him after taking over office discovered that Billions of Leones that were purported to have been spent on projects like the Youth In Fisheries, Youths in Drainage, Youth Village and Youth Farm had never existed or had not been completed and there was no paper trail to justify how such money was spent.

The Minister said that based on the advice of the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, he has forwarded his findings to the Anti- Corruption Commission for appropriate action.

On the Youth Farm, the Minister said that the project is simply a white elephant which does not exist, but he promised to revive the project which will see youth farms in all the districts.

The Minister said that there are numerous plans to review the Youth Policy to make it fit for a working tool that will address youth affairs in the country.

When asked to know whether his findings will be made available to the public, the Minister said that based on the advice from relevant authorities, the public will be briefed in due course by the ACC.