Yumkella will Vote SLPP

By Joe Moses.

Kandeh Yumkella’s delay in declaring his party’s support for the change he preaches is attributable to the ongoing deliberation by members of his party whom he derived from the two major political parties in Sierra Leone –the SLPP and the APC. Though the NGC is a vehicle for change, its manifestation of such ideal is still being hampered by some former APC elements in the NGC, harboring sympathy for a party that is on the verge of collapse.

One-Party State

The national issue at stake in this crucial time is change for the better, as Sierra Leoneans yearn for economic development, a peacefulnation, balanced development, equal opportunity for all Sierra Leoneans in the award of public service jobs and promotions, equal rights and justice for all categories of Sierra Leoneans and an unfettered and unadulterated practice of Democracy and political pluralism. These values can hardly be found in a political party that has been so intolerant to opposition to the extent of declaring Sierra Leone a one-party state and buttressing such political malfeasance by promulgating a one-party Republican Constitution.

Injustice and Violence

The APC’s One Party governance, characterized by injustice and violence, brought untold sufferings on Sierra Leoneans. This political malfeasance was the root cause of the rebel war and the rebel-junta hegemony that wreaked havoc on this country and its people. Commenting on this sad state of affairs Professor Jimmy Kandeh wrote in his book, Ransoming the State… Elite Origins of Subaltern Terror in Sierra Leone: ‘’Elite practices that valorised pillage, massified society, banalized violence and sobelized the army are central to understanding the tragedy of subaltern terror in Sierra Leone.’’ Paul Richards, a British Professor in Holland, also diagnosed the conflict in Sierra Leone and posited that it was corruption under the one-party regime of the APC that caused the war. Richards asserted that the personal fortunes of patrimonial leaders were political bank accounts meant for funding the workings of the shadow state, and concluded that political legitimacy under the APC’s one-party regime was deeply rooted in patrimonialism. In Richards’s much later work, Controversy Over Recent West African Wars: An Agrarian Question ? he asserted that the injustice and inequalities that brought the war were still very much alive in Sierra Leone, therefore another war was imminent. Professors Abdullah and Muanah argue that the rebel war in Sierra Leone was intensified by unemployed rural youths known as ‘Njaungbiagornga’.

Commission of Inquiry

When the one-party APC Government was kicked out of power, a Commission of Inquiry was set up on the regime and trillions of Leones were discovered stolen by APC politicians. Property items of politicians worth billions of Leones were confiscated by the military junta. Today we have a Democracy in Sierra Leone under the same APC, and we have learnt that Democracy is no guaranty for good governance. In his book The State and Revolution published in Modern Political Ideologies , Karl Marx wrote: ‘’This venal and rotten parliamentarianism of bourgeois society is in the commune replaced with institutions in which freedom of opinion and expression does not degenerate into deception.’’

President Gaddafi

The late President Gaddafi of Libya launched a scathing attack on Democracy in The Green Book of Gaddafi: Democracy or the will of the People. Gadaffi argues that ‘’Parliament means the absence of the people, and parliamentary democracies are a mistaken misrepresentation of the will of the people.’’ Gaddafi’s statement is quite logical because under the APC’s one-party Democracy, policemen, soldiers and foreign businessmen attended cabinet meetings and deliberated as cabinet ministers.

Julius Spencer

Most of the people who witnessed the nightmarish regime of the APC are senior officials of the NGC. They include Dr. Denis Bright, Dr. Julius Spencer, Mr. Alie Bangura (who used to describe a former APC President as Useless Tumba), Mr. Andrew K. Keilie (who holds an M.Phil in Mining Engineering) and Dr. Kandeh Yumkella, whose father, a Paramount Chief, was manhandled during the nightmarish rule of the APC. If you hear NGC officials clamoring for change, they are not only thinking about the current APC regime, they are also thinking of the APC of yesteryears. Added to its financial malfeasance was the one-party APC Government’s appetite for killing its own supporters on allegation of plotting a coup. The following people were executed on the 19th of July 1975, and their bodies displayed along Pademba Road for one full hour before burial: Dr. Mohamed SorieFornah, Lt. Habib Lansana Kamara, Mr. Ibrahim Bash Taqi, Brigadier David Lansana and Paramount Chief Bai MakarieNsilk. The following people were executed in 1971: Brigadier John Bangura, Major Jawara and a man called Kolugbonda. In 1987 the following people were executed: Vice-President Francis Mishek Minah, Mr. Gabriel Mohamed Tennison Kaikai, and ten others.

Massacre

In his book Bush Path to Destruction , Professor Ibrahim Abdullah states that the APC sponsored terrorism by unleashing its youths on communities that were opposed to the APC hegemony as follows: The Krubola massacre, the Sanda massacre, the Ginger Hall attack, the Mobai attack and the Fourah Bay College attack. The APC party is probably guiltier of bad governance than any other party that ever ruled Sierra Leone. More violence happened in the past than we are experiencing today.

Charles Margai

No doubt, Kandeh Yumkella and his colleagues in the NGC are afraid that Sierra Leone might relapse into the violence, injustice and patchwork jobbery that characterized the one-party APC rule, hence they keep clamoring for change. Kandeh is personally afraid of supporting the APC because he fears that his political career might be short-lived and the NGC diminished like Charles Margai’s PMDC. Besides, Kandeh Yumkella is still being prosecuted by a member of the APC, and his parliamentary seats petitioned and recounted on recommendations of the APC. Some of Yumkella’s NGC members are complaining of harassment by members of the APC. It is therefore safely predictable that the NGC will join the SLPP to sack the APC regime through the impending run-off ballot. The unfortunate situation is that the NGC has procrastinated beyond expectation to announce its support for a regime change. Neutrality is nota choice in a situation where nearly sixty percent of the nation is yearning for a change of Government. It is only a change of Government and a subsequent strategic alliance that can guaranty the survival of the NGC. That is the only feasible phenomenon, because the APC has no morale basis for negotiating with the NGC. The bridge is totally burnt!!!

NGC Survival

It is democratically expedient that the NGC survive as a political party, and that is only possible if a party other than the APC is in power. If the APC comes to power, it will do everything possible to deprive the NGC of any political advantage it currently has. The NGC is a very powerful party, being capable of becoming the third largest political party in under four months. The NGC’s posture on bad governance is an indication that it will put on its toes any political party that comes to power except the APC. The APC knows that the NGC will have considerable national appeal in the years to come, that’s why the APC is nervous about the NGC.

The only politician who gave credit to the NGC for the hydro-electric project in Port Loko is Brigadier Julius Maada Bio. The APC is unequivocal in its assertion that Yumkella should have no credit for the Port Loko hydro-electric project.

Joe Moses is an international management consultant and a political scientist