Zenith Bank Customer Duped

By Jane B. Mansaray.



A customer at Zenith Bank Sierra Leone, Mr. Nicholas Uzoma Stevens has reported a case of fraud against a Sierra Leonean citizen, Mr. Mohamed Junior Bundu.

The complainant, Mr. Nicholas Uzoma Stevens’ matter was last week mentioned at the Siaka Stevens Street Magistrate Court No.1 in Freetown.

The defendant, Mr. Mohamed Junior Bundu, a resident of No.81 Bai Bureh Road in Freetown appeared before Magistrate Santigie Bangura on a private criminal sermon of obtaining money by false premise and causing money to be paid by false pretence contrary to law.

The particulars of offence state that the defendant on the 7th June 2018 at Zenith Bank, Rawdon Street in Freetown with intent to defraud obtained from Uzoma the sum of ten Million Leones for his own use and benefit.

On the other count, the accused person on the same date at the said bank and address caused the said sum of money to be delivered to the complainant.

The matter was filed in by Lawyer Lansana Dumbuya on behalf of the complainant, Mr. Nicholas Uzoma.

The matter continues this week.