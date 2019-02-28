Education Minister Assures Teachers

By Josephine K. Tarawaelie.

The Minister of Basic and Senior Secondary Education, Mr. Alpha Timbo has completed a one day dialogue meeting with teachers in Tonkolili and Bombali Districts in the Northern Region.

Mr. Timbo, who is currently on a social mobilization tour across districts of the Northern Region assured teachers that the government takes the concerns of all teachers in Sierra Leone serious, especially on issues that border on the improvement of their conditions of service.

He said the necessary efforts are being made to establish the appropriate structures to get concrete resolve for their concerns.

The Education Minister further explained that his engagement with the teachers is part of the efforts of the government to prioritize the delivery of quality education. He also spoke on the Presidential initiative for teachers saying, “On the instruction of the President, my Ministry is currently developing a framework through which His Excellency will recognize and award deserving teachers in the country…The initiative is introduced as a way to motivate teachers across the country”.

Updating the teachers on activities of government with regards the implementation of the Free Quality Education Programme, The National Programme Coordinator for the Free Education Secretariat in the Ministry of Basic and Senior Secondary Education, Mr. Amara Sowa said Government has started establishing accelerated learning centers across the country for out- of- school girls.

Mr. Sowa made the statement whilst addressing shareholders from various communities in Tonkolili District, at the Tonkolili District Council Hall, during a day`s social mobilization visit of Minister Alpha Timbo and other senior officials of the Ministry to the District.

The National Programme Coordinator further explained the establishment of the learning centers for out- of- school girls is in line with the desire of the President to ensure that every Sierra Leonean child has access to quality education and successfully completed high school. “The centers will serve as a proactive measure to get girls who have been out of school for various reasons, including teenage pregnancy to go back to school…This will serve as a means to protect school girls from negative influence, and thus reducing the prevalence of teenage pregnancy in the country”, Mr. Sowa noted.